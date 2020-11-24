Qatar Charges Airport Police in Strip- Search of Female Passengers

Prosecutors in Qatar have charged airport police officers involved in invasive medical exams that were performed on female passengers after a newborn was found abandoned in a Doha airport bathroom.

Officials also said they had identified the baby’s mother, who had left Qatar for an unidentified country, and that they were seeking to extradite her to face charges of attempted murder.

The actions of the airport security staff first became public in late October when female passengers who had flown from Doha to Sydney, Australia, told of undergoing strip searches and medical exams at Hamad International Airport, in the Qatari capital. Women from at least 10 flights were subjected to the searches, which took place on Oct. 2.

Women said that they had been pulled off their plane, directed to ambulances on the tarmac and ordered to lie down on a table and remove their underwear. An Australian nurse told that she had not given her consent, adding, “There was no choice in any of it.”