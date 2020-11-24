Q,amp;A: CEO Jensen Huang on the antitrust environment as Nvidia attempts to acquire Arm, PC vs. next-gen consoles, and Nvidia's gaming and datacenter businesses (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Q,amp;A: CEO Jensen Huang on the antitrust environment as Nvidia attempts to acquire Arm, PC vs. next-gen consoles, and Nvidia’s gaming and datacenter businesses — Nvidia had another stellar quarter, reporting revenues of $4.73 billion for its third fiscal quarter ended October 25, up 57% from a year earlier.
