Putting data on blockchain doesn’t mean it’s correct By Cointelegraph

Election dilemma: Putting data on blockchain doesn’t mean it’s correct



Until recently, the use of blockchain in elections was perceived as nothing more than an experiment. However, during the recent United States presidential election, some tried to turn the public’s perception of the possibilities of blockchain technology. For example, the Associated Press, one of the largest U.S. media outlets, published the election results on the and blockchains.

Does this results call, however, suggest that the time to use blockchain in elections has come, and does it make sense to use the technology if the information source is centralized?

