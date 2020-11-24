Public Mobile’s Black Friday deal offers $30 off your plan over six months

Public Mobile has launched its 2020 Black Friday promotion, but the promotion is only available for those activating a new account.
On Public Mobile’s website, if you submit your email address between November 23rd and December 4th and activate a new plan by December 18th, you’ll get $5 off every month for the first six months.
You’ll have to activate the new account with the same e-mail address you submitted to get the promotion.
This promotion only covers Public Mobile’s $35, $40 and $45 plans.
Public Mobile’s $35 plan features 2GB of data (with a bonus 500MB if you sign up with AutoPay) as well as unlimited Canada-wide talk, unlimited international text and picture messaging. Public’s $40 plan offers the same, but with 4.5GB (plus the 500MB with AutoPay.) and its $45 plan features 6GB (plus 500MB with AutoPay.)
Public Mobile’s promotion is available on the company’s website, here.