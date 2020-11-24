PSA: Apple reminds developers to update their apps with new privacy labels

As we covered here earlier this month, Apple will now require developers to provide more privacy details about their apps available on the App Store. The company reminded developers today that all apps must have the new privacy labels as of December 8.

According to a blog post on the Apple Developer portal, the company once again said it will require the new privacy labels for all apps and updates sent to the App Store from next month. As of December 8, the App Store will no longer accept apps without this detailed privacy information.

Privacy labels have been announced as part of the new iOS 14 features, and they’ll show all data that third-party apps can access, such as location, photos, contacts, and more. Users will be able to check this privacy information for each app on the App Store before downloading it.

The App Store will soon help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on the Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. If you haven’t already, enter your app’s privacy information in App Store Connect.

Developers can now fill out and send privacy labels for their apps to Apple through the App Store Connect platform. Apple will not remove apps without privacy labels from the App Store, but developers will not be able to release updates for them as of December 8 before sending the privacy details to Apple.

As a reminder, this information will be required to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8, 2020. Existing apps will remain available for download.

You can find more information about App Store’s new privacy labels on the Apple Developer website.

