Princess Diana Outfits In The Crown Vs. Real-Life

By Bradley Lamb
First, here’s Princess Diana wearing a truly iconic pink and striped sweater while at Balmoral in 1981:


Netflix / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Princess Diana rocking yellow overalls and a floral blouse while attending a polo match in 1981 — The Crown added a Diana-inspired floral sweater:


Netflix / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana outside of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement — This is where Diana revealed her sapphire and diamond engagement ring:


Des Willie / Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

Here’s Princess Diana wearing her wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and the Spencer family tiara:


Des Willie / Express Newspapers / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing a pink Donald Campbell suit while greeting supporters in Australia in 1983:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princess Diana photographed while working at the Young England Kindergarten Nursery School in London in 1980:


Des Willie / Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

Here are Prince Charles and Princess Diana visiting Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 1983:


Des Willie / Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Here’s Princess Diana sitting on the steps outside of her country home in Highgrove in 1986:


Des Willie / Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing a white beaded gown by Victor Edelstein at a gala dinner in NYC in 1989:


Des Willie / Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing one of her signature tartan coat dresses in 1990:


Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

Diana wore a lot of tartan and plaid prints during this time.

And, here’s Princess Diana wearing a plaid Caroline Charles outfit while attending the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland in 1981:


Netflix / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing a dress designed by Benny Ong while posing in front of Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia in 1983:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princess Diana posing for photographers with Prince Charles and baby Prince William in Australia in 1983:


Netflix / Kent Gavin / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Here’s Princess Diana showing off her blue gown by Bruce Oldfield while dancing at a gala with Prince Charles in 1983:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer family tiara and a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield during a visit to Tasmania in 1983:


Netflix / John Shelley Collection / Avalon / Getty Images

Princess Diana leaving her apartment in London in 1980 in a maroon sweater, white ruffle top, and black bow:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images

Here’s Princess Diana in a blue floral dress leaving St. Paul’s Cathedral during her wedding rehearsal in 1981:


Netflix / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing a Donald Campbell dress in Brisbane, Australia in 1983:


Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princess Diana in a turquoise dress with polka dots while arriving in Australia with Prince Charles and Prince William in 1983:


Netflix / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Princess Diana wearing a yellow and white dress designed by Paul Costelloe while meeting the winning team of lifeguards at the Central Coast Surf Carnival in Sydney in 1988:


Netflix / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Sarah Ferguson watching as Major Hugh Lindsay’s coffin is brought home after he was killed in an avalanche:


Netflix / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Image

Here’s Princess Diana wearing a red and black floral gown by Catherine Walker in 1988 — The Crown changed up the colors, but the style remains the same:


Des Willie / Netflix / Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

And finally, Princess Diana in a white gown while dancing to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” alongside ballet dancer Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House in 1985:

