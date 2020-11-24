Photos: Shah Rukh Khan snapped leaving for Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars this country has ever seen. His stardom is something every Bollywood actor is envious about. SRK has begun shooting for his next film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and the film has John Abraham as well. Today, we snapped the superstar as he left for Alibaug.



King Khan was clicked in a pair of black lowers, a crisp white T-shirt which he paired up with a weed coloured hoodie. He left for Alibaug from the Gateway of India in Mumbai and took a motorboat from there. Take a look at the pictures below…