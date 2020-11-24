Perv detective who used a ruler to ‘ping’ female cop’s buttocks could face the sack

A detective “pinged a ruler” across a female colleague’s buttocks and sent her “crass” Facebook messages – a panel has heard.

Detective Sergeant Paul Elrick is accused of sexualised behaviour towards a lower-ranking officer including tickling her and calling her “sexy”.

Mr Elrick – who has been a police officer for years – says his actions were meant in good humour.

The officer admitted misconduct but claimed he had a longstanding friendship with the victim.

Despite this, he could be sacked from Sussex Police after a panel found his actions amounted to “gross misconduct”

The first allegations relate to Facebook messages sent to the woman, referred to at the hearing as Pc X, around 1.16am on March 30 this year.

The panel heard that Mr Elrick sent her a series of comments while off duty which he accepted were “crass and immature schoolground wording”.

Several weeks later on June 16 the panel heard that Mr Elrick told Pc X that she looked and smelled “gorgeous” and later “pinged a ruler across her buttocks”.

Robert Talalay, bringing the allegations against Mr Elrick on behalf of the police force, said: “Later on the same day it is accepted that you squeezed Pc X’s shoulders and tickled her”.

This was not wanted and Pc X considered it to be inappropriate, he said.

Mr Talalay accepted that Mr Elrick and Pc X had a good working relationship and friendship at the .

But he added: “Taken as a whole, in my submission, one cannot go away from the fact that there these were matters that are sexual objectively in nature and would not have been done to a man.

“Whatever Pc X may have desired for her friend at the , his actions made her very uncomfortable and were predicated on sex and were sexualised.”

Giving evidence, Mr Elrick told the panel that he considered Pc X a “longstanding friend” and they had always got on very well.

He accepted the comments were “crass and immature schoolground wording” but added: “However the messages were said in the sense of humour to Pc X in the belief that they would be received in the sense of humour that Pc X knows me well.

“I have accepted responsibility for upsetting her and I am genuinely very remorseful,” he added.

Discussing the “pinging” incident, Mr Elrick said he did not recall if it was a ruler or an elastic band.

“It is an occasion that again I deeply regret and I am personally very disappointed,” he added.

He denied any sexual undercurrent to the behaviour and added: “I can reassure you that I have never never treated any other members of staff in this matter nor will I ever do so.”

Giving evidence from behind a screen, Pc X said she believed the messages were sent in the capacity as a friend with “awkward good intent”.

She described the “pinging” as a “small malfunction”.

Mr Elrick’s defence solicitor Adam James told the panel that his client should be commended for his “full admission”.

Panel chairman Muzamil Khan announced the panel’s decision was that Mr Elrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.

However he declined to set out the full reasons for the decision verbally and said they would be made available in writing.

The panel retired to consider what sanction to give to Mr Elrick.