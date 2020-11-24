Pats’ Burkhead hints he’s out for season with knee injury

“Appreciate the support and all that have reached out the past couple of days,” Burkhead captioned his post. “Look forward to attacking the process and coming back better than ever in 2021.”

Burkhead was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s affair, and the Patriots believed soon after the contest that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

If that’s the case, Burkhead ends the campaign second among New England RBs with 274 rushing yards and 67 carries. He’s also contributed three rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.

First-choice ball-carrier Sony Michel has been sidelined since the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27 with a quad injury but could return for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Second-year pro Damien Harris leads the Patriots with 514 rushing yards and 96 carries and could continue to see the bulk of his team’s backfield touches through at least the final Sunday of November.