Outcry in France After Police Clear Paris Migrant Camp

PARIS — The police violently cleared out a temporary migrant camp in central Paris, forcing people out of tents, chasing them in the streets and firing tear gas in a crackdown that fueled growing outrage over the government’s tough new security policies.

Housing and integrating migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris, especially on its northern edge, have become a chronic problem. The police regularly clear out hundreds or even thousands of people from such camps.

But the violent evacuation of mostly Afghan migrants on Monday evening from a symbolic square in central Paris was covered widely in the media and struck a nerve, coming as Parliament voted on Tuesday to move forward with a new security bill that critics say would make it harder for reporters or bystanders to film instances of police brutality.

The outcry over the evacuation comes at a of heightened tensions around President Emmanuel Macron’s broader security policies, which opponents say increasingly restrict civil liberties. Part of that debate has played out after a string of Islamist terrorist attacks over the past few months.