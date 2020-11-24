Oil Inventories Rose by 3.8M Barrels Last Week: API By .com

© .



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – U.S. oil stockpiles climbed last week on rising gasoline inventories as lockdown measures in parts of the U.S. to curb the virus kept a lid on fuel demand.

rose by 3.8 million barrels last week, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, after a build of 4.2 million barrels the previous week. Gasoline inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels.

, the U.S. benchmark for oil rose 4.3% after settling higher at $44.911 per barrel.