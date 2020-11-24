Oil Inventories Rose by 3.8M Barrels Last Week: API By .com

© .
By Yasin Ebrahim
.com – U.S. oil stockpiles climbed last week on rising gasoline inventories as lockdown measures in parts of the U.S. to curb the virus kept a lid on fuel demand.
rose by 3.8 million barrels last week, according to an estimate released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, after a build of 4.2 million barrels the previous week. Gasoline inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels.
, the U.S. benchmark for oil rose 4.3% after settling higher at $44.911 per barrel.
The build comes a day ahead of the official government report expected to show weekly U.S. crude supplies increased by about 0.13 million barrels last week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.