NSW Police find man at Brighton le Sands cafe after allegedly staging own kidnapping

A man will face court after allegedly staging his own kidnapping in an attempt to extort money before police found him sitting at a cafe, unharmed.

About 5am yesterday, NSW Police were told a 31-year-old from Toongabbie had been kidnapped and assaulted.

A large operation was launched by officers from Camden Police Area Command, Parramatta Police Area Command and St George Police Area Command.

He was found sitting at this Brighton Le Sands cafe, unharmed. ()

They were assisted by the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

However after extensive inquires, detectives found the man at a café in Brighton Le Sands about 11.50am.

The man, Raynor Earnshaw, was under no risk of harm and showed no signs of injury, NSW Police said.

He was arrested, along with two men – aged 28 and 27 – and a -year-old woman who were with him. They were all taken to St George Police Station.

Mr Earnshaw was charged with giving false information of a person/property in danger, false representation resulting in a police investigation, using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalking/intimidating intending fear or harm.

Police will allege the man attempted to extort money from people known to him while falsely claiming to be a victim of an assault and kidnapping.

He was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.