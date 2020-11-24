NRL news, St George Illawarra Dragons pre-season 2021 preview

Ten years since St George Illawarra brought home their first NRL premiership, the joint venture has a fresh start after sliding into obscurity.

The appointment of Anthony Griffin as head coach, the first since 2011 to not come from within the club, marks a significant step in an overdue shift in thinking.

With the hopes of a die-hard fanbase resting on the club’s shoulders, 2021 could prove one of the most pivotal years in the joint venture’s history as they enter a period of flux.

Pre-season got underway yesterday in the Illawarra, here’s what needs to be addressed over the summer months to restore the glory of the Red V.

Tyson Frizell of the Dragons (Getty)

What to do with a fractured spine?

It was the issue that headlined the club’s lacklustre 2020, as former coach Paul McGregor and his staff embarked on a weekly chop and change of the Dragons’ spine.

The hack and slash saw Ben Hunt, Corey Norman, Adam Clune and skipper Cameron McInnes on a merry-go-round as McGregor struggled to settle on his preferred playmaker combination.

Hunt, a former Queensland and Kangaroos star and the club’s biggest name, not only lost the halfback spot but was dropped from the starting side. In all, he played 19 games with just five at halfback, two at five-eighth, eight at hooker and four from the bench.

It’s reported that Griffin, who coached Hunt for four seasons when his career was at its peak at the Broncos, believes he still has what it takes to be a top-flight halfback and is willing to give the playmaker a chance to earn his spot back ahead of 2021.

(Cameron McInnes, Corey Norman, Ben Hunt and Adam Clune.) (Getty)

In his way however will be Clune, who played in the No.7 jumper through the back half of last season after he was brought in when Hunt’s pairing with Norman failed to fire.

Norman looks set for another year with the Red V after the club’s attempts to offload his huge contract failed to entice any suitors.

He’s had an unremarkable time since relocating to the Illawarra, failing to convince many of his attacking skillset, which he was brought to the Illawarra on $800,000-a-season to show off.

Depending on which way you look at it, the return of Brisbane’s $1 million-dollar-a-season bust Jack Bird to his boyhood club, could be the missing ingredient in the halves.

The second big name Bronco to arrive at the club in the last three years, Bird was instrumental in the Sharks’ 2016 premiership title, but has been cruelled by injury since.

Jack Bird training with the Broncos. (Getty)

The gamble sees a fourth potential combination enter the Dragons’ halves equation, but could it be a case of too many cooks in the kitchen?

Bird can also play in the centres, but with Zac Lomax owning the right edge, he’ll have hot competition for the remaining side.

For all St George Illawarra’s trouble in No.6 and No.7, Matt Dufty and Cameron McInnes were the two shining lights in the No.1 and No.9, respectively.

The skipper has also proved his worth at lock but there’s a growing school of thought that he should no longer have to shift to No.13 to accommodate a misfiring half in his hooker’s role.

Who steps up in Tyson Frizell’s absence?

After seven years with the Red V, perennial star forward Tyson Frizell has packed up for a move to Newcastle.

The Origin stalwart has been a leader in the forward pack and his absence will leave a huge hole in the Dragons’ roster.

Who steps into those shoes will be at the top of coach Griffin’s priorities.

Tyson Frizell (Getty)

The leadership of Paul Vaughan will be as crucial as ever, as will Tariq Sims, to guide a relatively inexperienced forward pack into 2021.

Compounding the matter, Korbin Sims is reportedly set to take up a three-year deal with Hull Kingston Rovers in the UK’s Super League. While Jack de Belin’s ongoing court appearance still has him barred from re-joining the club’s forward pack.

It’s believed Griffin is eyeing the services of Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire, with whom he has a long-standing relationship from the time they had together at the Broncos as well as the enforcer’s junior years.

A fiery presence on the field, the injection of McGuire could potentially prove the catalyst to jolt the forwards into action in the wake of Frizell’s departure, however there is still work to do to get a deal over the line, with the former Kangaroos star contracted with the Cowboys until the end of the 2022 season.

Does their fate again hang on de Belin?

The Dragons are preparing to enter their third season without De Belin, arguably their most valuable asset, after he was famously stood down in 2019 under the league’s no-fault stand-down policy.

The club recently offered a contract extension to the 29-year-old, keeping him at the Dragons until the end of 2021. But with his trial still playing out in court, his career is still under a cloud of uncertainty.

Despite being ineligible to play, De Belin has continued to train with the Dragons, collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season.

Jack de Belin pictured arriving at court in Sydney yesterday. (AAP)

Rightly or wrongly, his ineligibility has long-been pointed to as one of the main reasons for the Dragons’ lacklustre form.

But with a verdict to his trial likely to be handed this year, the club may finally be set for some closure.

Should he be cleared, the Dragons would have another rep star return to their ranks, and just in time for Frizzell’s departure.

Should he be found guilty, a spare $600,000 returns to the club’s cap space and they can hit the market for some new blood.

A pass mark for Hook in his first season back?

After two-years in the wilderness, Griffin was handed the keys to the Dragons following McGregor’s mid-season sacking.

Famously axed by the Panthers in 2018, just four weeks out from the finals, Griffin’s return for a club that was looking to revolutionise its practices raised eyebrows.

There was a belief at the time of his axing, that the Panthers had grown disillusioned with Griffin’s “old school” coaching style which had reportedly reached loggerheads with then General Manager Phil Gould.

Griffin vehemently denied those claims at the time, putting his departure down to a “difference in coaching philosophies”, and also refuted suggestions he had lost the dressing room.

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin. (Getty)

If his critics disagreed with his reported antiquated practices, then his first move at the Dragons wouldn’t have changed perception.

Criticised by NSW coach Brad Fittler, Griffin opted to bring in recent Broncos caretaker coach Peter Gentle and former head coach Matthew Elliott to sit beside him in the Illawarra, both veterans of the scene, for his first order of business.

In a break from tradition, however, Griffin invited the services of Dragons premiership-winning playmaker Jamie Soward who was been vocal of the club’s biggest issues, namely the halves pairing.

Soward has been given the job of finding the key to unlock it, with a focus on game management and perhaps imparting his trademark oppressive kicking game that brought the club their 2010 title.

With a slew of representative stars under the Red V, Griffin will be judged rightly or wrongly for his ability to steer the club back into finals football.

The last time the Dragons featured past the regular season was in 2018.