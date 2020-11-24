NRL news | Matt Burton Bulldogs signing, leaving Penthers for 2022 season

Panthers ace Matt Burton has signed with the Bulldogs on a two-year deal, with the option in his favour for a third season.

The gun five-eighth, 20, will at this stage join Canterbury in 2022, linking with former Penrith assistant Trent Barrett, who has become the Bulldogs’ head coach. It remains to be seen if he might join the club for next season.

Matt Burton fires a flick pass for Penrith against the Warriors. (Getty)

Burton will form a halves pairing with outcast Sydney Roosters player Kyle Flanagan. He also joins Penrith teammate Jack Hetherington, Canberra star Nick Cotric and Manly forward Corey Waddell as a new recruit at Belmore.

While Burton is rated a massive talent, he was unable to secure regular playing time at Penrith this season due to the outstanding performances of Jarome Luai alongside NSW State of Origin halfback Nathan Cleary.

It seemed likely that he would need to leave Penrith for a regular starting opportunity and Barrett has snapped up the young playmaker.