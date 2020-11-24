NRL news, Keith Titmuss tribute from brother Jesse

The brother of Manly rising star Keith Titmuss has posted a heartbreaking message to his “best friend” following the tragic death of his sibling.

A member of Manly’s full-time NRL squad, Titmuss was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after falling ill at training on Monday with what club officials described as “body cramp”. He tragically passed away a short time later after being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.

On Tuesday morning, his brother Jesse took to Facebook to write a moving post, grieving the tragic loss of the Sea Eagles forward and vowing to carry on his legacy.

“My rock, my bestfriend, you were always by side through thick and thin. I miss you so much lil bro,” he wrote.

Keith Titmuss (Twitter)

“Keith passed on doing what he loved, living out his dream and there is no doubt about that. The hardest working individual I knew, with a mindset like no other. That never give up mentality took him to where he was. I was so proud to call Keith my lil bro and if anyone knows me, Keith was all I would talk about.

“Keith, a man of very few words was loved by many and had so many close friends who were all by his side. His friends and family were the most important and influential people in his life and every bit of advice he was given he would take it all in. His character and personality were unique and were the qualities towards such a loving, gentle giant.

Jesse and Keith Titmuss pictured together. (Facebook) (Facebook)

“Keith was just upgraded to the Top 30 NRL squad for 2021 and was looking forward to what would have been his breakthrough season. We were just talking about it a couple of days ago about how well prepared he was physically and mentally for pre season. All of us as a family were optimistic that Keith was to make his NRL debut in 2021. Keith’s memories and legacy will live on forever.

“We love you Keithy! You are so heavy on my heart right now and I will forever carry you by my side. I will take care of Mum, Dad and Zara for you bro, we are all hurting so much. Take care lil bro and rest easy.”

The post, which included a video of Titmuss’ on-field highlights, was signed off with a heart emoji.

Keith Titmuss poses with his Manly teammates after winning the 2017 Holden Cup (Getty)

Titmuss had come through Manly’s junior representative teams growing up and famously scored the match-winning try for the club in the 2017 NYC Grand Final. In 2019, he was crowned the Manly Jersey Flegg Cup Players’ Player in 2019.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said the young star would be “sorely missed” by the entire playing group and the club’s staff.

“We are all devastated by this news,” Hasler said in a club statement.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”