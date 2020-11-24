Nicole Kidman Speaks on Daughters’ Agony Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reveals how the lockdown put in place since the pandemic hit the world is tough for her two children because they miss seeing their friends.

–

Nicole Kidman‘s daughters have apparently gone through a tough time because of COVID-19 pandemic. In a revealing new interview, the “Big Little Lies” actress opened up about Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret’s agony as the deadly virus forced them to practice social distancing and kept them apart from their friends.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star discussed the challenges faced by her children amid the pandemic in Glamour U.K.’s November digital issue. “Our kids – because we travel, and we won’t be apart – are used to having to learn online,” she spilled. “But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions.”

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily – that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through,” the wife of Keith Urban continued. “And then, there’s a nine-year-old, who’s socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

Through so, Nicole found herself lucky to have her daughters’ company in addition to her sister Antonia’s three children amid the pandemic. “I just love kids. I said once, ‘I prefer children to adults.’ I like adults more now, not more than kids, though. I love being around children and we’ve got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back [to Nashville] to release his album,” she shared.

Divulging that Antonia moved in with her kids as she films “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia, the Oscar winner added, “It’s just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy.” She went on to note, “It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, ‘I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn’t have to become a massive weight.’ ”

Elsewhere in the interview, “The Undoing” star also gushed over her marriage to Keith. “I have a very good relationship. It is a very soothing, comforting place for me to go, and he’s a very strong, warm, kind man,” she raved. “I’m very fortunate to have that in my life, because it’s a really strong place to be able to go and curl up. And this is a lonely world, right?”

When sharing her thought on loneliness, Nicole pointed out, “They say loneliness is the great killer. It causes so much pain and I’ve been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can’t even hug anymore. Loneliness is an epidemic.” She went on to acknowledge her blessing in being able to come home to Keith.