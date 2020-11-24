Nicole Kidman On Lockdown Affecting Her Daughters

“They are working through the emotions.”
Although Kidman — who’s currently starring in the HBO series The Undoing — admits that her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret were already used to remote learning “because we travel,” other elements of the pandemic have been a serious change of pace.
“The social distance has been very difficult for them,” she explained. “They are working through the emotions.”
“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily — that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there’s a 9-year-old, who’s socially forming.”
“One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too.”
Of course, showing support to your children in tough times is essential — a theme that Kidman touched on when talking about her role in the upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix musical Prom.
“It’s about how unconditional love will conquer all,” she stated. “For a parent to say to a child, ‘You’re loved. You’re just loved,’ is the most important thing and, ‘you can believe, you can do, you can be who you are, and I will love you.’”
Amen.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!