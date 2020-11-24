Nicola Sturgeon backs Christmas lockdown easing as four nations agreement reached

Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed a joint agreement that will allow families to spend Christmas with each other.

Special “bubbles” including people from a maximum of three households will be allowed to be formed for the Christmas period.

The relaxation of the lockdown rules will be in place for five days from December 23rd.

The First Minister said: “We know that for some, contact with friends and family is crucial during this as isolation and loneliness can hit people especially hard over the Christmas period. The “bubble” approach aims to reduce this impact.”

Scots were worried the ban on household mixing would make Christmas unrecognisable this year.

However, leaders from the governments across the UK have held a series of talks about a limited loosening of the rules.

It has now been confirmed that, in the five day period, people can meet in an exclusive “bubble” composed of three households.

Sturgeon said: “But we must be clear, there cannot be any further relaxation of measures for Hogmanay. Even this short relaxation will give the virus a chance to spread. Our priority is to suppress transmission of COVID-19 and reduce the risk to the vulnerable and those who have spent so long shielding – and that involves abiding by the rules.

“Just because you can mix with others indoors over this , that doesn’t mean you have to. If you choose to stick with the rules as they are, then you will be continuing the hard work to beat this virus and prevent its spread.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I’m very pleased we have secured agreement right across the UK to ensure families can meet, albeit in a far more limited way than usual, this Christmas.

“Christmas has a special place in all of our hearts. It is a when many of us look forward to spending with friends and relatives, and many families come together from all parts of the UK.

“This Christmas will not be what we are used to. Because of the virus, it simply cannot be. But a limited easing of restrictions will allow us to see some of our loved ones at this important .

“More household mixing does mean more chance for the virus to spread, however, and I urge people to be as careful and responsible as possible over the Christmas period.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said:“This will come as a huge relief to people across Scotland, after weeks of speculation and doubt about whether families would be able to spend Christmas together this year.

“After some unhelpful talk from some officials about a so called ‘digital Christmas’ it’s welcome that sensible and safe arrangements have been agreed.”

UK Government Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said: “The UK-wide agreement reached today will offer hope for families and friends who have made many sacrifices over this difficult year.

“We know that the Christmas period this year will not be normal, but following constructive discussions between the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations, families and friends will now have the option to meet up in a limited and cautious way across the UK should they wish.

“In coming to this agreement, we have listened to scientific and clinical advice on how best to minimise the risk and reach a balanced and workable set of rules that we hope will allow people to spend together at this important of year.”