Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Instagram

The ‘Anaconda’ femcee still hasn’t forgiven the Recording Academy for giving 2012 Best New Artist title to Bon Iver instead of her despite her impressive accomplishments that year.

New mum Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day on Tuesday (24Nov20) by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker still hasn’t forgiven the powers that be for failing to give her the Best New Artist honour following her breakout year.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade – went on to inspire a generation,” she snarled on social media. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Meanwhile, Twitter and Instagram lit up after the 2021 nominations were announced following a shocking The Weeknd snub – the Canadian hitmaker, who has dominated many of the awards shows this year, didn’t pick up a single mention.

Beyonce dominates the 2021 nominations list with nine.

Teyana Taylor criticised Recording Academy officials this year for failing to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category for the 2021 Grammy Awards. “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category (sic),” she scoffed.

Meanwhile, fellow singer Kehlani was unfazed by the snub. “HA! i don’t think anyone should ever be mad about these things. we are all hella blessed to do what we do and have so many fans affirming us daily, at shows, when we drop projects! stress makes you sick why you want me to be mad pookiepie (sic)!!”