NFL superstar Tom Brady hammered for second handshake snub this season after Rams’ loss

Tom Brady is the NFL golden boy. Six Super Bowls to his name. Arguably the GOAT. Millions of dollars. Married to a supermodel with three kids. The man has it all.

Yet with all the blessings that life could offer any individual, the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still can’t help but be a sore loser.

For the second time this season, Brady walked off the field without shaking hands with the opposing quarterback, which is customary in the NFL, after a loss.

Brady had a game to forget as the Bucs went down 27-24 to the LA Rams and completed just 26 of 48 passes for two touchdowns, two interceptions and a sack.

It was the same old story for the star QB after struggling against the better teams this season.

Tom Brady struggled against the Rams. (Getty)

Brady has completed 33 percent of his passes under pressure this year which is the third worst in the NFL and didn’t complete a pass from seven attempts from long range.

After throwing an interception on his last drive of the match with about two minutes left, Brady was a dejected figure on the sidelines and was seen walking towards the dressing sheds at fulltime while Rams quarterback Jared Goff looked for the NFL great on the field to shake his hand.

It was the second time this year Brady left his rival hanging after he made a mad dash to the locker room when Tampa was beaten by the Chicago Bears. The NFL veteran said after the match that there was no ill will toward Foles.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said earlier this year.

“I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ and I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I’ve run off of the field, sometimes I haven’t.

“Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years… I don’t know. I don’t think it’s anything in particular but I have great admiration for Nick and I think that he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

As expected the snub didn’t go down well with US pundits and fans, who for the most-part openly revere the superstar.

“It’s a bad look for Brady, it’s a bad look for the Bucs, it’s a bad look for the league,” co-host Kyle Brandt said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“I’m never going to be the guy who is like, ‘What are we supposed to tell our kids?’ No, we know what to tell our kids: We point at that and say, ‘It’s bush league. Don’t do that.’ Sit there next to your son and be like, ‘See what Tom Brady is doing it? Never do that.'”

Hall of Fame NFL great Shannon Sharpe called Brady out on Twitter for not doing the right thing.

“I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing,” Sharpe wrote.

Brady had big expectations this year. (Getty)

“Yet, he knows every QB after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it.”

Coming into this season many questioned whether the aging star would show signs of decline after leaving the New England Patriots, and after a sample size of 11 games its become clearer that Brady and father time are becoming more acquainted. On top of that many are starting to question whether Brady’s style of play suits the Buccaneers.

Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho said: “What Bruce Arians wants to do, Tom Brady literally does terribly… There is empirical data that backs up that Brady is not a great fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Brady has interceptions in 11 games this year which already surpasses the eight picks in 16 games he had last season.

Coach Bruce Arians is at a loss to describe the inconsistency, which has ranged from impressive performances in wins over Green Bay and Las Vegas to a pair of lopsided losses to the Saints. Seven of Brady’s interceptions have come in three games against the Saints and Rams.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Arians said. “At times we look really, really good and then there are times where we obviously don’t.”