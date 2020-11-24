NFL players required to wear masks on sideline

The NFL can’t seem to get the coronavirus under control. With more players testing positive and being forced to miss games, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has enacted some new COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the NFL has made it a requirement for players to wear masks on the sideline unless they have a helmet on and are about to enter the game. The new protocols will take effect on Thursday when Week 12 begins and if players fail to comply they’ll face discipline.

In addition to the new mask protocols for players, coaches who are calling plays must wear a mask in addition to a face shield. Here are the other protocols outlined by the league as detailed by ESPN:

Teams are required to enforce the mask rules and the league recommends that one or two staff members be designated to ensure compliance.

The maximum number of players who can travel for games has been reduced to 62.

Access to team facilities has been reduced. 70 people can be designated as essential football personnel. 25 can be named essential support personnel and five medical service employees can be designated for access.

Media access will be limited.

Players and staff can interact “briefly” after games and must return to the locker room afterward.

COVID-19 cases are rising at an unprecedented rate across the country and a new model projects that the number of cases in the United States will “nearly double” over the next two months.

With the regular season winding down, the NFL is doing everything possible to make sure the playoffs can occur as scheduled. If the new protocols aren’t taken seriously, teams will face the consequences.