NFL moves two Week 15 games to Saturday

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Saturday, Dec. 19, after hosting the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 13. Denver will enter Week 15 after a matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium the week prior.

Carolina will enter Week 15 after taking on the Broncos during Week 14 while the Green Bay Packers will be coming off a matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Bills currently lead the AFC East with a 7-3 record while the Broncos are third in the AFC West with a 4-6 record. Carolina is third in the NFC South with a 4-7 record, and the Packers are first in the NFC North with a 7-3 record.