NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 12 straight up

The playoff race in the NFL is heating up, and Week 12 is about teams taking care of business if they want to keep pace.

The Sunday schedule features just one matchup between teams with winning records. That’s the 4:25 p.m. ET game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay – another showcase game for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The rest of the schedule features matchups in which several teams are looking to play spoiler.

The next-best matchup on the schedule is the timeless rivalry between NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago. The Packers can extend their lead in the division to three games with a victory.

Here is a look at our track record in picking games straight-up in 2020:

Last Week: 6-8

Season: 62-47

With that in mind, below are our picks and predictions for the rest of Week 12:

