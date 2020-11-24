Nev Schulman Opens Up About His ‘Scary’ Battle With Covid-19 in March

WENN

The latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ runner-up reveals both he and wife Laura Perlongo contracted the deadly coronavirus at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nev Schulman has revealed he and his wife Laura Perlongo both battled Covid-19 in March (20).

The “Catfish” star opened up about his and his spouse’s battle with the coronavirus in a post on Instagram, as he shared the parents were “terrified” their children – Cleo and Beau – would catch it too.

“It was really scary as there was so little information available and we were terrified that our kids would get sick too,” he said. “For over three weeks, my constant fatigue, headaches and difficulty breathing was awful and the stress of wondering if my symptoms would worsen was horrifying.”

“Thank God my condition improved and our kids didn’t get sick and we were able to safely quarantine. With all the fear, uncertainty, and unrest that has followed its been a roller coaster of emotions for all of us. It’s hard to believe that despite all that, my year is ending with one of the most positive and amazing experiences of my life. I am so blessed that I have my family and that we have our health.”

Asked why he decided to go public with his health battle, Nev explained to Entertainment Tonight that “it just served as a really appropriate metaphor: how some things cannot be great and going poorly, but then an amazing opportunity will strike.”

“Despite the tragedy of Covid, of course, in this pandemic, not filming Catfish on the road oddly opened up an opportunity for me to be in one place and be on the show (Dancing With the Stars). I am so grateful, and I just feel like that was something I wanted to share.”

Nev missed out on the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars” finale – with “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe emerging victorious.