Netflix Canada now offering buy one month get one free

After discontinuing free trials in Canada a few months ago, it looks like Netflix is bringing the offer back in a new way — at least, sort of.
According to a banner on the platform’s website, if you subscribe to Netflix for one month, the streaming service now offers an additional month for free. Interestingly, for me to make the offer appear, I needed to open an incognito browser window.
Back in October, Netflix Canada told that it was looking into “different marketing promotions in Canada to attract new members” after cancelling its 30-day free trial offer.
In Canada, Netflix’s ‘Basic’ 480p single device plan costs $9.99 per month, with the ‘Standard’ 1080p two device plan coming in at $14.99. The ‘Premium’ tier plan, which includes 4K+HDR and playback on four devices, costs $18.99.
In Canada, Netflix's 'Basic' 480p single device plan costs $9.99 per month, with the 'Standard' 1080p two device plan coming in at $14.99. The 'Premium' tier plan, which includes 4K+HDR and playback on four devices, costs $18.99.