Neil Patrick Harris to Poke Fun at Nicolas Cage’s Career in ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

The upcoming action satire, which is set to be released in March 2021, has also cast Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan with Tom Gormican in the director’s seat.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris will be helping to poke fun at Nicolas Cage‘s career after signing on to play his talent agent in upcoming action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent“.

The “Ghost Rider” star is set to portray a fictionalised version of himself as a debt-ridden Cage, desperate to land a part in Quentin Tarantino‘s next movie, only to find himself taking on a vastly different role as a real-life informant for the C.I.A. after agreeing to attend the birthday party of a Mexican super fan – a billionaire who is believed to be a drug cartel kingpin.

“The Mandalorian“‘s Pedro Pascal has been cast as the super fan, while Tiffany Haddish will play a rogue government agent, and “Catastrophe” actress Sharon Horgan has boarded the project as Cage’s ex-wife.

Now Harris has also joined the fun as the actor’s agent.

Production on the film is already underway, with Tom Gormican directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Producing “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa oversee the project with the studio’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio. The movie is currently scheduled for release in March (21).

In addition to “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, Neil’s upcoming works include the fourth “Matrix” film, in which he will star opposite Keanu Reeves. and the limited series “It’s a Sin” for Channel 4 and HBO Max.