Mydecine Innovations Group to Restate Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:MYCO | OTC:MYCOF) announces that its previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and the three- and six-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, any corresponding management’s discussion and analyses (collectively, the “Restated Documents”) will be restated and reissued.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized intangible assets in connection with the acquisitions of Relyfe Brand, LLC, Tealief Brand, LLC, and Drink Fresh Water, LLC. Upon further review, the assets do not meet the definition of intangible assets for the purposes of international financial reporting standards and as a result will be recorded as transaction costs in the Company’s statement of loss and comprehensive loss. The Restated Documents will reflect this change in the accounting treatment of the assets acquired in these acquisitions. The effect of the restatements does not impact the Company’s ongoing operations or cash position.

The Company intends to file the Restated Documents on or before November 30, 2020, in conjunction with the filing of the financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. The Restated Documents will replace and supersede the respective previously-filed financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for such periods (collectively, the “Previous Documents”). The Previous Documents should no longer be relied upon.

