Megan Thee Stallion Album FLOPPING BADLY; Early Projections 60K Sold!

Megan Thee Stallions album appears to not be doing so well, and it has people at her record label going crazy. spoke with a music industry insider who tells us that there is “panic” in Megan’s camp after the early numbers from her album sales began circulating internally.

Megan Thee Stallion

The insider explained to , “Meg may only move 60K units, that’s a flop of epic proportions.” If those numbers hold, Meg’s album will be seen as the second biggest album flop of 2020, only behind Tekashi 6ix9ine.

There were extremely high hopes for Megan Thee Stallion, especially since her collaboration with Cardi B, entitled WAP, became such a huge hit.

Megan Thee Stallion SPEAKS ON THE SHOOTING

The insider explained, “Meg had the song of the summer in 2019 [with Hot Girl Summer] and the song of Summer 2020 [with WAP]. They expected that she’d be next in line for the Queen of Hip Hop.”

And Megan may be the next Queen of Hip Hop. But she may have to wait a while to take the crown, if her album sales truly end up being as poor as is hearing that they are.

So what could be causing Megan to flop so badly? At least one person in her camp believes that her handling of the Tory Lanez shooting situation may have torpedoed her popularity – especially with men.

The insider told , “The Tory [Lanez] situation was bad, and Megan handled it badly. To a lot of people it looked like she was lying and throwing [Tory] under the bus for some feminist clout. She handled it all wrong.”