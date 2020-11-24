Megan Thee Stallion Album FLOPPING BADLY; Early Projections 60K Sold!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
23

Megan Thee Stallions album appears to not be doing so well, and it has people at her record label going crazy. spoke with a music industry insider who tells us that there is “panic” in Megan’s camp after the early numbers from her album sales began circulating internally.

The insider explained to , “Meg may only move 60K units, that’s a flop of epic proportions.” If those numbers hold, Meg’s album will be seen as the second biggest album flop of 2020, only behind Tekashi 6ix9ine.

