Matt Moylan teaming up with sprint coach Roger Fabri to resuscitate NRL career

Cronulla Sharks playmaker Matt Moylan has opened up on how he has teamed up with famed sprint coach Roger Fabri in order to save his NRL career.

With one year left on his contract with Cronulla, Moylan’s career is well and truly at the crossroads after his 2020 season was cruelled by hamstring injuries.

In a bid to extend his career past 2021, Moylan has worked with Fabri to completely re-structure his running technique.

“There’s a few blokes around the club that said my technique needed a bit of work and we started to work on it at the back end of the year,” he told Nine News.

“I thought it would be a good idea to come across and work with Roger again. There is a fair bit of work to do.

Sharks star Matt Moylan endured an interrupted 2020 season and is aiming to re-work his running style. (Getty)

“I’m just trying to get the confidence back into being able to open up more times in a game and I won’t have it in the back of my head that something might go.

“Especially last season, not being able to get out on the field that much and when I was, a lot of it I wasn’t playing at 100 percent.”

Fabri says while there is an obvious physical toll to the sprint training, that he is aiming to also prepare the Sharks star to fight through mental barriers.

“I’m re-educating his mechanics completely,” he said.

“I’ve got a point to prove here, I want to show that with educated mechanics that these high vulnerability of hamstrings that keep going, I can put him in a lesser category and that’s our mission.

“A lot of it is the mental scar tissue that you have to push through, especially if you’re completely plagued by it.”