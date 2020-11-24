Marvel’s Avengers is a PS4 must-play with this Black Friday discount

Black Friday deals are a week-long affair in modern times, so you can already start grabbing things like games and accessories at a nice discount. One game you may have missed out on is Marvel’s Avengers. In our review of the game, we stated that the campaign isn’t one to miss out on, regardless of whether or not you’re hardcore fan.

Normally $60, this game is over half off for the week of Black Friday sales. At just $27, it’s well worth grabbing even if all you’re going to do is zip through the story mode.