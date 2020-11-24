Marvel’s Avengers is a PS4 must-play with this Black Friday discount

Black Friday deals are a week-long affair in modern times, so you can already start grabbing things like games and accessories at a nice discount. One game you may have missed out on is Marvel’s Avengers. In our review of the game, we stated that the campaign isn’t one to miss out on, regardless of whether or not you’re hardcore fan.
Normally $60, this game is over half off for the week of Black Friday sales. At just $27, it’s well worth grabbing even if all you’re going to do is zip through the story mode.
Save the planet
Marvel’s Avengers | $33 off at Amazon
Ever-expanding roster of heroes
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it’s up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
The story of Marvel’s Avengers sees the team fractured after the disastrous event known as A-Day. Kamala Khan leads an effort to reassemble and reinspire these iconic heroes. Once you finish putting the team back together, you’re not done. More heroes and stories are being added post-launch as free DLC. The first of these is Kate Bishop, who is coming to the game with a mysterious new questline on December 8. Others such as Hawkeye and Spider-Man (for PlayStation users) are also on the way sometime in 2021.
Additionally, there’s a free next-generation update coming next year. If you pick the game up on PS4 or Xbox One, you can look forward to much faster loading times and a dynamic 4K 60 FPS performance mode on PS5 or Xbox Series X. All your progress carries over, so there’s no reason to be concerned about starting over.
