Mark Ruffalo Taking A Bubble Bath

As a birthday present to himself but really, a gift to us, Mark Ruffalo took a bath.
It wasn’t just a normal bath though, it was a bubble bath, which is more seductive.
Mr. Bathalo at your service.
The bubbles have dissipated, but that’s fine!
This is pure bathtime joy.
Also, obvi Jennifer Garner wished him a happy birthday, because Jenna will always love Matt.
Would be fine to only have pics of Mark “Bubble Man” Bathalo on my feed from now on.
