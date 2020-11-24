Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner In Ryan Reynolds’ Movie

Mark Ruffalo + Jennifer Garner = perfection.

No, it’s not a sequel to the beloved 2000s movie (I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for that in the future). But our favorite duo has signed up for something just as fun: They’re gonna play Ryan Reynolds’s parents in a new film!


Vera Anderson/ Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds will star in an upcoming sci-fi adventure called The Adam Project for Netflix. He’ll travel back in time and get help from his 13-year-old self to save the future.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Modern-day Ryan and 13-year-old Ryan will turn to their dad, Mark Ruffalo, for assistance since he’s a brilliant physicist.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Catherine Keener, who you might remember from Get Out and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, will play the villain who steals technology from Ryan’s dad.

And if that wasn’t cool enough, Zoe Saldana will be playing Ryan’s wife! And she’s gonna be a fighter pilot!


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

So far, fans seem super excited about the film! Some people loved that Jennifer and Mark will play a couple again:

✨ Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo working together again as a couple, we MANIFESTING ✨

Others were just stoked that Mark is blessing us with another movie:

@MarkRuffalo @VancityReynolds RUFFALO IS BACK RUFFALO IS BACK RUFFALO IS BACK RUFFALO IS BACK RUFFALO IS BACK RUFFALO IS BACK 💚

And some people have already started the memes, which are sure to be fabulous:

How excited are you?! LMK in the comments below!

