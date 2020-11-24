Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner In Ryan Reynolds’ Movie

Mark Ruffalo + Jennifer Garner = perfection.
No, it’s not a sequel to the beloved 2000s movie (I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for that in the future). But our favorite duo has signed up for something just as fun: They’re gonna play Ryan Reynolds’s parents in a new film!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds will star in an upcoming sci-fi adventure called The Adam Project for Netflix. He’ll travel back in time and get help from his 13-year-old self to save the future.
Modern-day Ryan and 13-year-old Ryan will turn to their dad, Mark Ruffalo, for assistance since he’s a brilliant physicist.
Catherine Keener, who you might remember from Get Out and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, will play the villain who steals technology from Ryan’s dad.
And if that wasn’t cool enough, Zoe Saldana will be playing Ryan’s wife! And she’s gonna be a fighter pilot!
So far, fans seem super excited about the film! Some people loved that Jennifer and Mark will play a couple again:
Others were just stoked that Mark is blessing us with another movie:
And some people have already started the memes, which are sure to be fabulous:
How excited are you?! LMK in the comments below!
