Margot Robbie Very Excited to Add Key Female Element to New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie

When asked about the revival of the Disney movie franchise, the ‘Dreamland’ actress teases that while it is too early to talk about, it will have ‘lots of girl power.’

Margot Robbie teased details of a female-led “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie during a recent interview.

The original Disney movie franchise stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow but, according to speculation, it’s set to be revived with a female-fronted spinoff.

While promoting her new movie “Dreamland (2020)“, the 30-year-old actress was asked about the project, which is believed to be written by Christina Hodson, who wrote Margot’s movie “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“.

Although Disney has not officially announced the movie yet, Margot told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast: “(It will have) lots of girl power. No, it’s too early to talk about it.”

“I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process,” she continued. “We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

Earlier this year, it was reported Margot would lead the new movie, which is believed be a new version with a new central story and characters as opposed to a spin-off.

As for Johnny, longtime “Pirates Of The Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously admitted he was unsure about whether the actor would reprise his character as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next film. “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be,” Bruckheimer revealed in May. “So, we’re going to have to see.”

Johnny debuted as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003’s action-adventure “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl“. The movie also starred Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom.