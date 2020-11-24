Many of Parler's biggest cheerleaders, who repeatedly denounce the incumbent social networks, are more active on Twitter and Facebook than Parler (Washington Post)

Washington Post:
Many of Parler’s biggest cheerleaders, who repeatedly denounce the incumbent social networks, are more active on Twitter and Facebook than Parler — The pro-Trump Internet can’t stop talking about their exodus from Big Tech. But very few of them have actually abandoned their long-time social media homes.
