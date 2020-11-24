‘Love Island’ Star Megan Barton Hanson Doubles Down on Scott Disick’s DM Criticism: It’s ‘Ludicrous’

Instagram

‘It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old. I was like, what’s wrong with you?’ the British model says of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star.

“Love Island” alum Megan Barton Hanson is still beyond baffled over the Instagram DM that she received from Scott Disick, who was apparently too immersed in her love life with ex Eyal Booker. After calling out Scott for the message, Megan further doubles down on her criticism in a new interview.

Speaking with LIT Entertainment News, Megan called the DM, in which Scott demanded that she apologized to Eyal for the way she broke up with him, “ludicrous.” She shared, “It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old. I was like, what’s wrong with you?”

“Honestly, I didn’t know if it was a joke, I didn’t know what the situation was,” the London-based model continued, noting that she’d never met the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star before. “We looked at the time and my management were like, ‘He must have sent this at like 5 A.M.’ ”

Megan said that the whole thing was “funny and weird,” adding that she didn’t plan to “take it too seriously.” She went on to say, “Just when you think 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, what the hell has just happened?”

The British reality star previously shared a screenshot of Scott’s message on her DM. “I was recently introduced to a beautiful man named Eyal. When I went to see what he’s done on TV I was astonished by your behaviour,” the self-proclaimed Lord wrote. Scott and Eyal met recently as Eyal is currently dating model Delilah Belle Hamlin, sister of Scott’s rumored girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

“to find you mugging him off and taking full advantage of his unbelievably beautiful sense of humour and vulnerability. i’m extremely disturbed that anybody could be so disrespectful to somebody for no good reason. I would like to know if you’d be willing to write him an apology. The fact that you told him he wasn’t funny – when in fact, you are not Jim Carrey, is absurd,” so Scott conluded his message.

Captioning the post, Megan wrote, “Its not often I’m left speechless but.. sorry!? What have I just read? Genuinely a little concerned about Scott tho.”

Megan Barton Hanson was baffled by Scott Disick’s Instagram DM.

Scott himself reacted to the shade by sharing a TikTok video from Sarel Madzebra which saw her hysterically laughing at the DM. “Thanks for understanding,” he simply wrote on Instagram Stories.