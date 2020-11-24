Love After Lockup Is ‘FAKE’; Accused Of Hiring ‘ACTOR’ For New Season!! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Love After Lockup is one of the highest rated reality shows on television. But has received evidence that the show may be a lot less “real” than the network would have you believe.

The show has allegedly been hiring “actors” to play roles for the supposed “reality show.”

One of the biggest storylines on the new season of Life After Lockup is Michael Simmons meeting Sarah Simmons’ new boyfriend, Malcolm Woolridge. Well has confirmed that Malcolm is a paid actor.

