Live In Boyfriend ‘Kills’ ANOTHER Child: Blind 5Yr Old ‘Beaten To Death’!!

A St. Louis County man is being charged with abuse & neglect of a child after an autopsy ruled a 5-year-old boy for whom he was caring died Wednesday of blunt force trauma, has learned.

The man has not yet been charged with a homicide..

Police say that Yoshuah Dallas, 24, brought an unresponsive 5-year-old to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Wednesday, and the boy died soon after. Yoshuah told authorities that he was the sole caretaker for the boy, identified Thursday as Jamarion Delancy, in the 24 hours before the child’s death.

Jamarion, who was just 5 at the time of death, was legally blind.

According to an autopsy, the boy died of blunt trauma to the abdomen resulting in a lacerated liver and a broken rib, and he also had bruising around his mouth.

In addition the charge of abuse or neglect of a child, a Class A felony, Dallas is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

The exact details of what happened are not clear. But the St Louis Police Association set up a GoFundMe page for Jamarion, where they claim Yoshuah beat up his girlfriend’s son while she was at a hospital giving birth.