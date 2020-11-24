Home Entertainment Live In Boyfriend ‘Kills’ ANOTHER Child: Blind 5Yr Old ‘Beaten To Death’!!

A St. Louis County man is being charged with abuse & neglect of a child after an autopsy ruled a 5-year-old boy for whom he was caring died Wednesday of blunt force trauma, has learned.

The man has not yet been charged with a homicide.. 

Police say that Yoshuah Dallas, 24, brought an unresponsive 5-year-old to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Wednesday, and the boy died soon after. Yoshuah told authorities that he was the sole caretaker for the boy, identified Thursday as Jamarion Delancy, in the 24 hours before the child’s death. 

