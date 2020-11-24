LeToya Luckett Prepares To Divorce Her Alleged ‘Cheating’ Husband!!

By
Bradley Lamb
Former Destiny’s Child appears to be preparing to end her marriage, according to widespread rumors across social media that has been hearing.

Back in August there were rumors that singer LeToya Luckett’s second husband Tommicus Walker was about to be exposed by his side chick. Tommi denied the cheating claims, but they appear to have nonetheless taken their toll on his marriage.

LeToya Luckett BLAMES BEYONCE FOR BEING ‘BROKE’

