LeToya Luckett Prepares To Divorce Her Alleged ‘Cheating’ Husband!!

Former Destiny’s Child appears to be preparing to end her marriage, according to widespread rumors across social media that has been hearing.

Back in August there were rumors that singer LeToya Luckett’s second husband Tommicus Walker was about to be exposed by his side chick. Tommi denied the cheating claims, but they appear to have nonetheless taken their toll on his marriage.

LeToya Luckett BLAMES BEYONCE FOR BEING ‘BROKE’

When the rumors first broke, LeToya’s husband asked fans to pray that his pregnant wife does not go into pre-term labor. According to online reports, his side chick was trying to sell videos of them together

This week fans noticed that LeToya no longer had ‘wife’ in her social media bio and had gone back to her maiden name.

This is what it used to look like:

This is what it looks like now

This is Letoya’s second marriage. Her previous marriage to life coach Rob Hill Sr. lasted for two months