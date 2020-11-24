Kuo: Redesigned MacBooks With Apple Silicon to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Apple plans to release additional MacBook models with Apple Silicon in the second half of 2021, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as part of the company’s two-year transition away from Intel processors across its Mac lineup.



In a research note today, obtained by , Kuo said that these MacBook models will feature a new design. Kuo did not specify which models these will be, but he previously claimed that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon would launch in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.

Other rumored Apple Silicon Macs include a redesigned 24-inch iMac and a smaller version of the Mac Pro tower.

Apple’s first Macs with its custom M1 chip, including the new MacBook Air, lower-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, began arriving to customers last week. Models that continue to use Intel processors for the time being include the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro.

Kuo added that demand for the new iPad Air has been better than expected. Looking ahead to 2021, he expects that the iPad’s growth momentum will come from the adoption of new technologies such as Mini-LED backlighting and 5G support. Kuo expects a new low-priced iPad to launch in the second half of 2021 — presumably the ninth-generation iPad.

Kuo also expects third-generation AirPods to launch in the late second quarter of 2021. He has previously claimed that the design of the third-generation AirPods will be “similar to AirPods Pro,” but likely without active noise cancellation.

Last, Kuo predicted that the “new Apple Watch shipment’s momentum in 2021 will benefit from innovative health management functions and improved form factor design,” but it is unclear if he is referring to the Apple Watch Series 6’s new casing options like blue aluminum or to redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 models.