Keith Titmuss passed pre-season medical tests days before tragic death

Manly youngster Keith Titmuss is understood to have passed a series of medical tests just days before his tragic death during pre-season training.

Titmuss’ death rocked Manly and the wider NRL community on Monday evening, with the Sea Eagles giving players time off this week to mourn the loss of their young teammate.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 20-year-old was one of a number of players who underwent a series of tests, which included an electrocardiogram (ECG) test to ensure that they were prepared to undergo a gruelling pre-season.

Titmuss complained of cramping before collapsing after the training session, and was shortly pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Keith Titmuss was an up and coming young star at the Manly Sea Eagles (Twitter)

The club is understood to have been unaware of any health issues that Titmuss may have had, with the NRL awaiting a coroner’s report to determine the cause of death.

Tributes poured in from across the entire league on Tuesday, including one from his brother Jesse who described Titmuss as his “best friend”.

“My rock, my bestfriend, you were always by side through thick and thin. I miss you so much lil bro,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Keith passed on doing what he loved, living out his dream and there is no doubt about that. The hardest working individual I knew, with a mindset like no other.

“That never give up mentality took him to where he was. I was so proud to call Keith my lil bro and if anyone knows me, Keith was all I would talk about.”