Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Learn Pottery in Dharamkot

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan had headed to Dharamshala where Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Bhoot Police. The mother-son duo went there before Diwali to spend it with Saif and now they are busy exploring the place. From coffee shops to market places, Kareena and Taimur have been going all out to have a good time on their trip to Dharamshala.

Today, Kareena took to Instagram to share some awesome pictures and a video of Taimur and her learning how to make pottery in Dharamkot and the results are rather adorable. Check out all the fun below.