Karan Johar turns down a big offer for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

Brahmastra will bring one of B-town’s most talked-about couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on screen for the first time. Apart from the lead pair, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy also feature in the film which has caused the hype to grow even further.

The film faced multiple delays and was finally slated for release on December 4, 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the film’s release pushed again. Through these months, we saw several Bollywood films opting to go for the OTT route. However, it seems that Karan Johar is more than willing to wait for things to return to normal before the film is allowed to release. A source revealed to a leading news portal, “Disney+ Hotstar has now asked Fox Star Studios if they can hand over Brahmastra for their streaming platform. What it means is, Disney+ Hotstar wants Brahmastra to bypass theatrical release and arrive on its platform directly. They feel Brahmastra is a keenly awaited biggie and if it gets premiered on their platform, it’ll fetch them record streams. Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy film would be best enjoyed in cinemas. As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part. The shoot of the film is to get over this month after which the team will fully concentrate on the post-production.”

Fingers crossed.