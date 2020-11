JUST IN | Malawian state’s appeal of ruling that released Bushiris to be heard next week

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri fled South Africa earlier this month, in contravention of their bail conditions.

The couple is facing fraud and money laundering charges in two separate cases.

The Hawks and the NPA have until early next month to finalise a formal extradition request.

The Malawian state’s appeal of a lower court ruling that released self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will be heard on 1 December.

Malawian Information Minister Gospel Kazako confirmed this to on Tuesday afternoon.

Kazako previously told that, if the government was to put up a comprehensive appeal argument, it “needs a comprehensive submission of all the documents from South Africa”.

It is not clear yet whether the Malawian government has received the formal extradition request from the South African government.

reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks had been given two weeks to finalise the formal extradition request, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said last Thursday.

The couple was released after Magistrate Viva Nyimba in his ruling on Thursday found, among other things, that the arrest of the wanted pastor and his wife was unlawful as it was not channeled through the Ministry of Homeland Security.

The couple appeared before a court in Lilongwe after they handed themselves over to authorities in Malawi.

This comes after a notice was issued by Interpol in Pretoria.

The couple fled South Africa to their homeland, breaking their bail conditions in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court.

The Bushiris, along with their co-accused – Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Willie Mudolo – are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an alleged investment scheme to the tune of R102m.