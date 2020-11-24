Jeezy ‘Clearing Some Closets in His Mind’ With New Song ‘Therapy for My Soul’

The ‘Soul Survivor’ rapper insists his latest single is not a diss track taking aim at 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs but a way of addressing things he’d never spoken on.

The 43-year-old star took on rival Gucci Mane in the latest “Verzuz” battle, with their feud coming to a head in the often-tense spar. However, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Jeezy said he wouldn’t consider doing the same for 50 Cent and Freddie – who he was accused of calling out on his new track.

“I wouldn’t say it was (a diss track), I just wrote a song about having therapy and clearing some closets in my mind on some things that were addressed that I’d never spoken on,” he said. “Those were just my opinions, my thoughts and my words. I’m grown enough to do it. It was therapeutic for me. If you go to a therapist, you go in for your session and you go back to the real world. That’s what I did, I wrote my thoughts on a pen and pad and let the world be my therapist. Now I’m just going on living my life. I’m grown.”

Jeezy added that he wasn’t expecting anything other than some big hits from Mane in the “Verzuz” battle. But when it came to his response, the “Put On” star never intended to rise to the bait.

“I didn’t expect him to come in otherwise. He did what he does,” he said. “My approach was more about my legacy and the classics that I have. Those same classics were played at Magic City at the beginning of my career, that’s the space I was in. I was playing for the people who love what I do. I didn’t have to go and play like Gucci was back and forth.”

“I’m confident of who I am as a man, and I know what I’ve achieved and what I have to lose. I wasn’t going to let my ego lead. In that moment, unselfishly, as much as I would have loved to make it about me and him, it was bigger than us. It was more so about the culture and the younger generation behind us, out here killing themselves and killing each other as we speak. That was for King Von and Mo3, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle. Me being who I am, I’m never going to change my integrity to prove a point.”