Jazz to have ‘limited number of fans’ at home games

The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday that they intend on permitting a “limited number of fans” to home games held at Vivint Arena during the 2020-21 NBA season that begins Dec. 22.

Following consultation with the Utah Department of Health, the Jazz reduced seating to a capacity of 1,500 in the lower bowl only, with limited seating at the suite level. Tickets will be sold to allow for safe social distancing and will first be made available to season ticket members.

Vivint Arena typically seats 18,306 fans.

In the prepared statement, Jazz president Jim Olson said:

“The Jazz believe this is a responsible way to start the season from a public health and safety standpoint. Our intent is to increase the number of fans as the season unfolds in compliance with state guidelines. We want to reassure our guests that we are taking the utmost precautions to have a safe and enjoyable experience as they return. We are optimistic for the future and continue to closely monitor the public health situation with State of Utah, Salt Lake County, and Salt Lake City officials as well as the NBA.”

Similar to guidelines embraced by college football and NFL teams throughout their seasons held amid the coronavirus pandemic, those who attend Jazz games must wear masks or similar face coverings during visits to Vivint Arena except when actively eating or drinking. Ticket entry and payments for food, drink and store items will be contactless experiences.

Utah will play preseason games behind closed doors and without fans in attendance.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, confirmed on Monday that they won’t allow fans to attend home games at the start of the upcoming campaign. Last week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health rejected a proposal from the Golden State Warriors to fill Chase Center to 50% capacity for games.