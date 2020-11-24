Jason Momoa Pays ‘Beautiful’ Visit to 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient

WENN/ Facebook/Instar

The Aquaman depicter surprises a young fanboy with a surprise Facetime call after a video of the cancer-striken boy unwrapping an ‘Aquaman’ toy went viral on social media.

–

Jason Momoa has treated one of his special young fans to much needed words of encouragement. Upon hearing the news that Danny Sheehan has been battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called Pineoblastoma, the leading man of “Aquaman” decided to pay him a “beautiful” visit via a FaceTime call.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 18, the 41-year-old greeted his 7-year-old fan by first saying, “Hi beautiful boy, hi!” He went on to gush, “You are so beautiful, I’m excited. I have been hearing about you all over, from all of my friends, and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you’re doing.”

Jason’s statement prompted Danny to say in return, “I’m doing good.” The kid went on to inform the “Justice League” star, “Can I tell you something very important? I love dolphins,” prompting the actor to ask back, “You love dolphins? Have you ever rode on a dolphin?”

“No, I never have and I’ve never seen one before,” Jason’s superfan answered. Upon getting such confession, the father of two then suggested, “You’ve never seen one before either? Well, we’ve gotta make that happen. That would be fun.”

In the accompanying message of the post, Jason penned, “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer.” He continued, “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him.”

“If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO,” the husband of Lisa Bonet further noted. “Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J.”

<br />

Jason’s surprise call for Danny, who was first diagnosed with the illness in January 2017, came after the latter’s clip that showed off his reaction to receiving an “Aquaman” figurine as a gift went viral. “Oh my gosh, my favorite one,” the boy exclaimed in the video. “Aquaman!”

<br />

Danny’s family has since extended their gratitude via 4TheLoveofDanny Facebook page for the surprise call . “Gratitude. Awe. Disbelief. Amazement. Shock. Holy Cow-ness! And back to unbelievable gratitude. Thank you to #prideofgypsies #jasonmomoa for your beyond kind heart,” mom Natalie wrote in a November 19 post.

“Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever,” she continued, “he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.”