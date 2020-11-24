Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.50% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.50%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 2.50% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyu Fudosan (T:), which rose 5.89% or 29.0 points to trade at 521.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) added 5.60% or 1800.0 points to end at 33940.0 and Yamaha Corp. (T:) was up 5.49% or 310.0 points to 5960.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ANA Holdings Inc (T:), which fell 1.94% or 49.0 points to trade at 2483.0 at the close. Unitika, Ltd. (T:) declined 1.28% or 5.0 points to end at 386.0 and KDDI Corp. (T:) was down 1.25% or 38.0 points to 3004.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2634 to 914 and 181 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.60% or 1800.0 to 33940.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.70.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.00% or 0.43 to $43.49 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February rose 0.85% or 0.39 to hit $46.43 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.61% or 11.20 to trade at $1826.60 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 104.42, while EUR/JPY fell 0.01% to 123.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 92.392.