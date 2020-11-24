Japan and China to continue communications on East China Sea, Japan says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4


TOKYO () – Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to continue communications on issues around the East China Sea where the two countries are in dispute, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Motegi made the comment after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tokyo.

At a joint press briefing, Wang said he would like to make the East China Sea “the sea of peace” through cooperation with Japan.

The two countries agreed to ease restrictions on business travels imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the end of November.

