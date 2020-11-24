Ingram agrees to five-year, $158M extension with Pelicans

The Pelicans acquired Ingram in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019. Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists during his first season with the Pelicans, earning an All-Star nod for the first time in career as well. The young swingman took a significant step in the right direction and became a staple in New Orleans’ young lineup alongside Zion Williamson.

Locking up Ingram was a priority for the Pelicans, who traded Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks last week. With Ingram on board, the Pelicans surely will compete for a playoff spot during the 2020-21 campaign.

De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo all recently agreed to max extensions, too.