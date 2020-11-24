Home Entertainment Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti After He Tweets “I Told A Bit...

Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti After He Tweets “I Told A Bit To Shut Up”

Bradley Lamb
Female rapper Iggy Azalea is publicly blasting her baby father Playboi Carti, has learned – after he subliminally dissed her over social media.

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea recently welcomed their baby boy Onyx into the world earlier this year,. And just a few months later, Iggy publicly announced that she was a single mother. 

She and Carti have – for the most part – kept their relationship private and haven’t spoken openly about their personal lives. So it came as quite a surprise that they had decided to part so soon after their son was born. 

