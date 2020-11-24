Iggy Azalea Blasts Playboi Carti After He Tweets “I Told A Bit To Shut Up”

Female rapper Iggy Azalea is publicly blasting her baby father Playboi Carti, has learned – after he subliminally dissed her over social media.

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea recently welcomed their baby boy Onyx into the world earlier this year,. And just a few months later, Iggy publicly announced that she was a single mother.

She and Carti have – for the most part – kept their relationship private and haven’t spoken openly about their personal lives. So it came as quite a surprise that they had decided to part so soon after their son was born.

Yesterday Playboi Carti’s tweeted, “I told da bit shut up! My son crying.” Iggy wrote him back, “Did you?”

She continued, “Honestly I had a great day and I’m confused as f*ck about why I’ve logged onto some bullsh*t but – Happy thanksgiving y’all. Ima go enjoy mine… with my son.”

Iggy Azalea SHOWS OFF HER POST PREGNANCY BODY

A Twitter user asked her what was going on and she told them she had “zero clue,” while someone else tried to convince her that Carti was probably speaking about another person.

“What b*tch would you need to tell to shut up? Certainly none are around my son… and I know it ain’t me.”

Check out her tweets below.